Protests take place outside of President Biden's infrastructure speech

ROSEMOUNT, Minn.-A crowd of roughly 100 to 200 protestors gathered across from Dakota County Technical College on Tuesday during President Joe Biden's infrastructure tour stop.

Bashanantu Mohammed was the group's organizer and said they are asking the Biden administration to intervene in Ethiopia to help stop mass killings and incarceration.

"We want the Biden administration to help release all of the political prisoners because they are being detained and they are in danger. We need immediate, immediate attention to see if America can do anything to release them. We are so worried. Our loved ones are being killed," Mohammed said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ethiopia this month to address recent acts of violence in the region but has not yet classified the violence as genocide.

An Austin community leader, Chol Okey Opiew, was also killed in Ethiopia last week when he was visiting his sick father.