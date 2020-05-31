George Floyd protests continue in Austin Sunday

AUSTIN, Minnesota - Protests over the killing of George Floyd continued Sunday in Austin. An estimated 300 people gathered a Bandshell Park before marching through the city streets.

"This is not like Minneapolis, nothing like this, this is not a riot," event organizer Zhara Lilly said. "We just want to put our voice across."

The event was a peaceful protest, inspired by the demonstrations in Rochester the night prior.

"If you want to take one thing from the rally is that we're all going to stand together forever," event organizer Abbi Brinkman said.

Both said they were encouraged by Austin Police to spread their message.