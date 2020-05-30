Protesters return to downtown Rochester Saturday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A few hundred people came to downtown Rochester on Saturday afternoon to voice their anger and concern over the death of George Floyd.

The protest started at 1 pm in MLK Park and two to three hundred people then marched to the Olmsted County Government Center to express themselves, then returned to MLK Park.

The event was peaceful with no violence as has been seen in other protests in Minnesota and around the United States.

About 100 people staged a protest in downtown Rochester Friday night, marching up and down 4th Avenue SE.