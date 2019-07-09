Clear

President Trump backs protesters who pack Minnesota meeting over decision to drop Pledge of Allegiance

Dozens of protesters packed a suburban Minneapolis City Council meeting to urge its members to reconsider their decision to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from their meetings.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of protesters packed a suburban Minneapolis City Council meeting to urge its members to reconsider their decision to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from their meetings.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-0 last month to stop reciting the pledge to the flag in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens. The vote caused hundreds of people to call or email the city to protest the move.

The Star Tribune says nearly 100 protesters waved American flags and recited the pledge while calling on council members to resign Monday night. No vote was taken, but two proposals were introduced to either reverse the decision or continue the discussion with input from the community.

