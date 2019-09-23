Clear
Protesters march after St. Paul police shooting

Man shot to death after rear-ending a squad car.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several dozen people marched in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood to remember a man who was fatally shot by a police officer.

Sunday evening's protest ended peacefully after participants marched from a police station to the site where 31-year-old Ronald Davis was shot on Sept. 15. Authorities say Davis rear-ended a squad car then confronted Officer Steve Mattson with a knife before he was shot.

Police Chief Todd Axtell plans to release body camera video of the incident on Tuesday.

During Sunday's march, protesters shouted chants and sang "We are Family." At the site of the shooting, they held a candlelight vigil and called for an end to police shootings. Activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong said Davis should still be alive, telling the crowd, "Enough is enough."

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
