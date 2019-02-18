Protest on Presidents Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Demonstrations are happening across the country this Presidents Day in response to President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

The order signed last Friday freed up billions of dollars to construct a wall on the US border with Mexico.

In response, the president’s critics held rallies nationwide, including in Rochester.

“Moveon.org and the people here believe that this was a fake national crisis,” Karen MacLaughlin, a local organizer with Moveon.org, said. “It's a fake crisis to promote his own agenda.”

The couple dozen protesters are using the holiday to say the president is wrong in his actions. Their signs are a clear indication, people are not pleased with the Commander in Chief.

“We have a long history in our country of presidents who take thoughtful action when they need to act in an emergency,” MacLaughlin said. “They do what they believe is right. Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. But I think what our current president is doing, is doing things for his own political agenda, and to get himself reelected in 2020, and not what the people want.”

Some in attendance think it’s a problem with accountability.

“The job of our congress is to balance out the executive branch,” Tom Dillhunt, of Rochester, said. “We got three branches in our government, and our congress has not been doing their job to hold the president accountable.”

Moveon.org is using the holiday to gather signatures that will ask congress to not only overturn the president’s declaration, but defund what they his anti-immigration agenda.

Protesters are calling on local lawmakers like Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as Congressman Jim Hagedorn to do what they can to defend democracy and immigration.

Ruth Rivers was not at the protest, but tells KIMT she stands with the president’s actions. Her reason is protection.

“We hear these words that ‘oh you know we can't do this, we can't do that,’ you know it will take away our privileges,” Rivers, of Rochester, said. “But he's trying to give us the privilege of living in a free country, instead of dealing with these people that are coming in.”

What’s clear is no matter what side, people want safety and protection for people in the United States – whether that be for immigrants or natural born citizens.