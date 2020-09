ROCHESTER, Minn. - A small group of young people gathered at City Hall on Friday to protest the mistreatment of children.

Organizer Jenny Rosas says they want to stop the sexual abuse of children and the practice of detaining Hispanic children, “keeping kids in cages.” Rosas led the group of seven people in a protest that started around 2:30 pm and she says they plan to hold a larger one on Wednesday with a poet in attendance.