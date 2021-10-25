Protest held at Olmsted Medical Center against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 has been following protests around Rochester aimed at supporting health care workers who are against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Demonstraters were out Monday morning around Mayo Clinic but a peaceful protest was also held at Olmsted Medical Center.

Outside of OMC protesters stood their ground with signs saying, "Coercion is not Consent" and "I am unvaccinated - together we stand for choice."

Organizers say they're holding the protest as workers have been denied medical and/or religious exemptions regarding the mandate. They're hoping to be heard by holding a demonstration.

In a statement, OMC says employees who have submitted a written request for a medical or religious exemption are being notified of its acceptance or rejection following committee review.

For those employees who have received an approved medical or religious exemption response, OMC will continue to evaluate if the exemption remains valid.

Andrea Possehl, a house supervisor at OMC, says so far all exemptions have been denied. She explained, "Olmsted Medical Center has started a vaccine mandate for staff, not giving anyone a choice, and they've been denying everybody's exemptions for any reason. As far as I know, there hasn't been one granted and we've had over 200 applicants for exemptions."

Possehl says she wants to see the facility extend the same care it does to its patients to its employees.

She added, "At the base of it every patient deserves freedom of choice whether it's an employee that's coming in to get a vaccine or a patient coming in. It's in the patient bill of rights we hand out to every patient - they have the right to refuse and that's all we're asking for today."

OMC goes on to say if an exemption request is declined, the employee will be required to submit a written plan for vaccination. Any employee who chooses to not follow through with their vaccination plan will be terminated from employment.

You can find OMC's full statement below:

Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) remains committed to our duty to provide the safest environment possible for our patients and families as well as for our employees and volunteers. We appreciate that the vast majority of OMC employees have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. OMC employees are expected to be in full compliance with the OMC COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. These vaccination requirements are subject to change based on evolving science and anticipated upcoming Federal mandates.

Employees who have submitted a written request for a medical or religious exemption, are being notified of its acceptance or rejection following committee review. A medical exemption review team of OMC physicians was established to review each declination form for approval or denial for any stated specific medical reasons. A religious exemption review team comprised of Human Resources and other staff reviewed declinations based on religious reasons. Religious exemptions have been reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For those employees who have received an approved medical or religious exemption response, OMC will continue to evaluate if the exemption remains valid. OMC will determine whether the unvaccinated status of any employee in their current role presents an unacceptable risk to our patients and families as well as our employees and volunteers. An employee whose request for exemption is approved will be required to comply with the organization’s accommodations and monitoring process.

If the exemption request is declined, the employee will be required to submit a written plan for vaccination. Any employee who chooses to not follow through with their vaccination plan will be terminated from employment.