Protest blocks off streets in downtown Rochester Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Protesters have been blocking intersections in downtown Rochester Friday night.

The group of over 100 people, most of whom seem to be younger, are chanting “I can’t breathe” in relation to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some in the crowd are also chanting expletives at police. KIMT's reporter on the scene says officers have been in the area but did not engage with the protesters.

Some protesters have been getting on top of cars and marching between the intersections of 4th and Broadway and 4th and 3rd in front of the Olmsted County Government Center. The protest started some time around 9:30 pm.