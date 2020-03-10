Protecting yourself from fraudulent encounters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a situation almost all of us have experienced. We get a phone call or an email that doesn't seem quite right.

The caller might be asking for money or pretending to be a loved one that needs help.

On Tuesday at 125 Live, a financial advisor from Edward Jones taught area residents how to protect themselves.

"Several years ago my credit card was compromised and somebody charged $20,000 for solar panel equipment," said Pine Island resident Pat Dillard.

Dillard attended the seminar at 125 Live to learn how to better protect herself.

"I keep getting the emails that everybody else seems to be getting regarding grandchildren and that kind of stuff," Dillard said.

One way criminals are targeting senior citizens is through what the Minnesota Attorney General's Office calls the Grandparent's Scam.

It's when a con-artist impersonates a grandchild in distress.

"A big way around that one is ask them a question that only they would know, like 'Where do we have Thanksgiving every year?' or something only your family would know," said Kevin Wadley, a financial advisor at Edward Jones.