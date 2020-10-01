Protecting your plants from frost

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you needed a sign it was time to dig out those winter jackets, tonight might be the night.

With temperatures dropping, we will be seeing the first frost of the season. Definitely time to protect those tender plants outside.

Experts say, covering your plants with a cloth sheet is the best choice. The fabric allows moisture to escape. If you choose plastic coverings, make sure they are not in direct contact with your vegetation.

You should also remember to remove the covers off your plants in the morning. The sunlight could cause heat buildup, which wouldn't be good for your tender ornamentals either.