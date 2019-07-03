Keeping your pet calm during fireworks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fireworks can be traumatizing to pets, the explosions can frighten them and prompt them to run away.

For many it's the sound of celebration.

However, for mans best friend the pop, pop, pop of pyrotechnics could spark fear and anxiety.

Micheal Dean walks his son's dog everyday.

“He's so nervous that I dog sit him during the day while my son is out,” said Dean.

Loud noises including thunder give duke the spooks.

We spoke to veterinarian Dr. Jocelyn Bell sees dogs shaken up by fireworks often.

“They actually go into a very fearful response could be things like shaking, trying to hide or trying get into places clawing at doors,” said Dr. Bell.

She says the best way to help your pet during the fireworks celebration is to create a safe space for the animal.

“A bathroom even sometimes you can put a kennel in there with a blanket over there a darker area for them to have a secure place to hide and turn on ambient noises such as the tv or radio at a fairly loud decibel,” she said.

For many pets, that’s not enough.

Dr. Bell tells KIMT some signs to look for when your pet's fears are extreme.

“If they're trying to get into things in they're actually trying to get into areas and destroying walls or furniture or something like that that would considered very severe,” She said.

Dean knows where his duke is always most comfortable.

“That's sitting right beside me he'd probably sit on my lap if I let him but he's kind of big,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell tells KIMT you should bring your pet in to see the vet immediately to figure out the best option to help your furry friend.