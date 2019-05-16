Protecting your identity

MASON CITY, Iowa - It can happen to any of us; having our financial and personal information compromised. But there are ways to protect yourself from hackers and thieves.

American Century Investments and the Mason City Police Department hosted a series of identity theft prevention seminars at NIACC on Thursday, teaching attendees the evolution of scams from the 'traveling salesman' to using the internet.

Some, including American Century Investments Vice President Michael Swank, even shared their experiences of someone looking for information, or even had to deal with a data breach themselves. Swank took his own advice to stop the breach from going further.

"Luckily through the presentation that we went over today, I had some background knowledge, took my own advice, made sure and change my passwords, reached out to the different groups that I needed to to make sure everything was in place."

Doreen Dorenkamp has had her credit card stolen while on vacation, and the thieves tried to use it before she put a stop to it. Now she's learning how to make sure that never happens again.

"I just learned the importance of some of the things being stressed more. I think maybe the one thing was what we should keep in our wallets and our purses."

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, there was a 44% increase in the number of data breaches and compromises in the U.S. between 2016 and 2017.

Some ways shared include carrying fewer credit and debit cards in your wallet or purse, lock up important documents and shred any that have any form of identification, and update all passwords about every six months to a year.