Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Protecting your identity

Speakers teaching moves to safeguard personal and financial information

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It can happen to any of us; having our financial and personal information compromised. But there are ways to protect yourself from hackers and thieves.

American Century Investments and the Mason City Police Department hosted a series of identity theft prevention seminars at NIACC on Thursday, teaching attendees the evolution of scams from the 'traveling salesman' to using the internet. 

Some, including American Century Investments Vice President Michael Swank, even shared their experiences of someone looking for information, or even had to deal with a data breach themselves. Swank took his own advice to stop the breach from going further.

"Luckily through the presentation that we went over today, I had some background knowledge, took my own advice, made sure and change my passwords, reached out to the different groups that I needed to to make sure everything was in place."

Doreen Dorenkamp has had her credit card stolen while on vacation, and the thieves tried to use it before she put a stop to it. Now she's learning how to make sure that never happens again.

"I just learned the importance of some of the things being stressed more. I think maybe the one thing was what we should keep in our wallets and our purses."

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, there was a 44% increase in the number of data breaches and compromises in the U.S. between 2016 and 2017.

Some ways shared include carrying fewer credit and debit cards in your wallet or purse, lock up important documents and shred any  that have any form of identification, and update all passwords about every six months to a year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Image

Gearing up for Tree Town

Image

Dangers of Not Stopping for School Buses

Image

Gardens would help low-income residents grow food

Image

North Iowa Christian School breaks ground on addition

Image

Dodge Center could get a dog park

Image

Mason City leaders to update state on River City Renaissance

Image

Bomb threat under investigation in Garner

Community Events