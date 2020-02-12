Protecting your home's water pipes in subzero weather

MASON CITY, Iowa – Record cold temperatures will be hitting the area on Thursday, putting homes in danger of bust pipes.

"I believe that groundhog, but I think he failed again, I'm going to tell you. This weather is...I'm tired of it."

Tamara McBride of Mason City is not agreeing with Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of an early spring. The rodent sure didn't see the big freeze coming to our area overnight. McBride says she is concerned about the massive chill, but she knows what to do.

"I am. That's why we keep our water kind of trickling so it doesn't freeze. My dad was a plumber for years and he always said keep the water trickling so your pipes don't freeze and then it's a mess to clean up,” she said.

That was one of the tips suggested by Doug Taft over at Plumb Supply Company. Besides making sure those pipes are insulated and the furnace is functioning, you will also want to open up the cabinets under the sinks. Taft explains why.

"That actually allows the heat, the normal hot air in your house to convect into the cupboard and will actually keep that a lot warmer than normal,” he said.

If you have any hoses outside, make sure and remove them from the spigots. Water in the hose can freeze all the way up into the pipes.

Septic systems can also have some issues with subzero temperatures.

"These leach fields can actually freeze up and about the only thing you can do is just wait and eventually it will thaw back out, but those are usually buried fairly shallow,” said Taft.