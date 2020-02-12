Clear
Protecting your Valentine's Day flowers from the cold

Local florists advice people to cover up your flowers to protect them from the cold snap.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 7:19 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Don't let the cold put a damper on your Valentine's Day.

With hundreds of orders, Renning's Flowers in Rochester has about 40 people on staff getting ready for the holiday.

With a cold snap on the way, they're urging people to wrap your flowers in tissue paper, a bag, or even a piece of clothing to protect them from the weather.

"Once they hit that freezing, then they just kind of fail to perform anymore," Andrea Renning-Junge, manager at Renning's Flowers, said. "So they'll just turn kinda turn black and they'll be done. They really don't soak up that water once they hit the cold, so that's the biggest thing to make sure you keep them warm."

Renning's Flowers says it's not too late to order a bouquet or arrangement.

They predict getting last-minute orders on actual Valentine's Day. Of course, they prefer people to call ahead.

