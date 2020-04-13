Clear
Protecting the workforce to protect the food supply

It's important for farm and food workers to remain healthy in order to keep feeding the world.

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Midwest has the great responsibility of feeding the world. That responsibility also comes with the importance of protecting the workforce who provides and produces.

Smithfield Foods is the most recent victim of coronavirus, closing one of its biggest pork processing plants until further notice.

Meat processors in Iowa and Pennsylvania have also shut their doors because of sick employees.

Melissa O'Rourke is a farm and agribusiness management specialist. She says those closures have implications.

"If the workforce isn't available, if you have hot spots and breakouts at those plants, it certainly could impact the food supply," O'Rourke said. "So hopefully those facilities are doing whatever they can in terms of social distancing."

For farmers about to begin planting season, social distancing shouldn't be a problem in the fields.

Still, O'Rourke stresses it's important for employers and farmers to cross-train employees and have a back-up plan.

"If you have gaps in your workforce due to the coronavirus and the covid-19 outbreaks, [it's important] that you have others who can step in, do the jobs, and keep the processing, the packing, the shipping, all the way to the ultimate consumer. We need to keep that going."

O'Rourke understands some plants have slowed down production to allow for more social distancing. She says recent projections don't show a food shortage, but maybe some fluctuations in prices.

To read more about O'Rourke's steps to help farm and food workers maintain a healthy labor force, click here.

