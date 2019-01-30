Clear
Protecting pets from the cold

Like humans, pets can get frostbite within minutes of being outside in these temperatures.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Humans aren't the only ones in danger in the cold, so are our pets.

Eve Richer is a veterinarian with VCA Cascade Medical Center & Inn. She said when it comes to taking indoor pets outside to use the bathroom, you should take them right back in as soon as possible.

That's because like people, they can get frostbite within minutes of being outside in subzero temperatures.

"In particularly their ears, their paws, and their tail are the parts of their bodies that are most prone to frostbite," Richer said. "So we want to take those same limitations into consideration for our pets when they go outside when it's this bitterly cold outside."

When it comes to outside pets, Richer said they need shelter, lots of calories, and fresh water.

She also reminds pet owners to wipe the salt off of paws.

