Protecting people with weakened immune systems

"It's important for me to be aware of what's going on, but I try not to worry until I have to, but right now i'm a little worried because it's in our community," says a woman with a weakened immune system.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:09 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - People with weakened immune systems with conditions such as heart and lung disease and diabetes and older adults are the most vulnerable to having serious complications from Coronavirus according to the Centers for Disease Control.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Abby Theisen, who broke her neck in a car accident 10 years ago. She's paralyzed from the neck down and now has a list of medical issues that lead to a weakened immune and respiratory systems. Any illness can be life-threatening to her. That's why the Coronavirus pandemic is so frightening to her.

"It's important for me to be aware of what's going on, but I try not to worry until I have to, but right now i'm a little worried because it's in our community," says Theisen.

Theisen has been at home for almost a week now and plans to avoid going out into public as much as possible for the time being. She's postponing upcoming doctor appointments to avoid being at a hospital, which also concerns her about managing her health.

She hopes others will take prevention measures seriously to avoid passing the virus along to people like her, who may have to fight for their lives to survive the virus.

"I'm young and I have a lot of health needs and I'd like to live past this and I know the elderly want to continue to live past this," she says. "We just want people to be aware of even though they might get through it ok, they could pass it along to people who could really struggle."

