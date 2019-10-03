Protecting a house of worship

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's beyond awful; a pastor robbed and beaten to death at his church.

Fort Dodge Police received a call regarding an unresponsive male outside of the St. Paul Lutheran Church around 5:45 Wednesday evening. It was discovered that the male was the well beloved Senior Pastor Al Henderson of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge was discovered outside of his church, and was pronounced dead, appearing to have suffered from bodily injuries consistent with an assault.

Law enforcement gathered more information, which would point them to a suspect that was identified through security footage: 36 year-old Joshua Pendleton. He would be taken in for questioning, and would be charged with first degree murder and robbery. He allegedly admitted to fighting with a man at the church and gave officers a cell phone he'd taken from the man. He's currently being held at the Webster County Jail, and the incident is still under investigation.

After this violent attack, we wanted to know how pastors are reacting to the news, and how they are protecting their sanctuaries against incidents like this, while also still be welcoming.

Pastor Dan Gerrietts of Trinity Lutheran Church calls the incident heartbreaking.

"Not just with other Christians, but with anyone in our community, and our region. Just the pain that causes in so many ways. It's really sad."

At Trinity, they're undergoing a massive renovation project, which involves moving their main entrance that would be more visible, transparent and secure for those that come in during the week and on Sundays.

"Part of our renovations will be to try and put our staff in a position where they will be more welcoming, to be more hospitable when people come in and a have a better sense of who's coming in," Pastor Dan Gerrietts says.

Cameras could be next.

"Not just for security, but also through the way the building is laid out and through technology. Also thinking about hospitality, how do you also be ready and available for those in need?"

Gerrietts says it's a balancing act with security while also being open to have access with God.

"A lot of churches are wrestling with that. Do you lock the doors, do people buzz in? It's a challenge."

Around the corner, First Congregational United Church of Christ has security cameras. Interim Pastor Erika Breddin once worked at a church that had both cameras and professional security, particularly for night services.

"For the most part, with the cameras and keeping the doors locked, we felt pretty safe."

She echoes Gerrietts' earlier sentiment, and a healing hand is available thanks to Mason City's close ministerial association.

"We will come to each other's aid and support in any kind of a situation where there's any kind of tragedy of any kind. Whether it's happening to one of our clergy siblings, or if it's someone in our congregation."

And she favors prevention over reaction.

"We all want to experience that safety. Maybe rather than worrying about how to react a situation, maybe we should be thinking about how do we make sure that situation never happens in the first place."

The Fort Dodge Police Dept. put out a message on their Facebook page, reading in part:

"Pastor Al Henderson will be forever remembered for his dedication and service for all of those he touched within this community and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and congregation."