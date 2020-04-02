Protect yourself from cyber security threats while working from home

KIMT NEWS 3 - As more companies switch to a work from home model during the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in people tapping into work from their personal computers can create a playground for cyber criminals.

"Because of the rush to get everybody working from home, those work computers are often not protected with the same antivirus tools, the same monitoring tools as maybe work computers are. Or maybe they just never have been and they might be filled with malware that's gotten on there over the years that's gone undetected," explains Nathan Little, vice president of incident response and digital forensics at Madison, Wis.-based Tetra Defense.

Many people working from home are plugging into their office networks through a virtual private network. An ill-protected home computer can introduce malware to the entire office network.

"You almost have a sense of security being so far away from the actual office, you're like, 'Oh well my computers at home. I'm on my home internet. It cant access my office,' but a lot of malware that can exist on computers is connecting back to the attackers all the time," says Little.

These cyber criminals look to intercept wire transfers, install ransomware to hold companies' data hostage in exchange for cryptocurrency, and target payroll.

To help protect yourself, make sure your devices have proper antivirus on them. Be on the lookout for strange emails, attachments, and websites that may look legitimate, but seem a bit too urgent or too good to be true.