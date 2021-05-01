Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Prosecutors want Chauvin to get tougher sentence than state law requires

Derek Chauvin/Minnesota Dept. of Corrections

Current guidelines suggest a 10 to 15 year sentence.

Posted: May 1, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd's death, arguing in court documents filed Friday that Floyd was particularly vulnerable and that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson is opposing a tougher sentence, saying the state has failed to prove that those aggravating factors, among others, existed when Chauvin arrested Floyd on May 25.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last week of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't breathe and went motionless.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much.

Prosecutors did not specify how much time they would seek for Chauvin.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin would be 12 1/2 years. Judges can sentence someone to as little as 10 years and eight months or as much as 15 years and still be within the advisory guideline range. To go above that, Judge Peter Cahill would have to find that there were “aggravating factors," and even if those are found, legal experts have said Chauvin would likely not face more than 30 years.

In legal briefs filed Friday, prosecutors said Chauvin should be sentenced above the guideline range because Floyd was particularly vulnerable with his hands cuffed behind his back as he was face-down on the ground, and that he was intoxicated. They noted that Chauvin held his position even after Floyd became unresponsive and officers knew he had no pulse.

Prosecutors also said Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty during the lengthy restraint, saying Chauvin inflicted gratuitous pain and caused psychological distress to Floyd and to bystanders.

“Defendant continued to maintain his position atop Mr. Floyd even as Mr. Floyd cried out that he was in pain, even as Mr. Floyd exclaimed 27 times that he could not breathe, and even as Mr. Floyd said that Defendant’s actions were killing him,” prosecutors wrote. They added that he stayed in position as Floyd cried out for his mother, stopped speaking and lost consciousness.

“Defendant thus did not just inflict physical pain. He caused Mr. Floyd psychological distress during the final moments of his life, leaving Mr. Floyd helpless as he squeezed the last vestiges of life out of Mr. Floyd’s body,” prosecutors wrote.

They also said that Chauvin abused his position of authority as a police officer, committed his crime as part of a group of three or more people, and that he pinned Floyd down in the presence of children — including a 9-year-old girl who testified at trial that watching the restraint made her “sad and kind of mad.”

Nelson disagreed, writing that “Mr. Chauvin entered into the officers’ encounter with Mr. Floyd with legal authority to assist in effecting the lawful arrest of an actively-resisting criminal suspect. Mr. Chauvin was authorized, under Minnesota law, to use reasonable force to do so.”

Nelson said Floyd was not particularly vulnerable, saying he was a large man who was struggling with officers. He wrote that courts have typically found particular vulnerability if the victims are young, or perhaps sleeping, when a crime occurs.

Nelson also said Floyd was not treated with particular cruelty, saying that there is no evidence that the assault perpetrated by Chauvin involved gratuitous pain that's not usually associated with second-degree murder.

“The assault of Mr. Floyd occurred in the course of a very short time, involved no threats or taunting, such as putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger ... and ended when EMS finally responded to officers' calls," Nelson wrote.

He also said the state hasn't proven that any of the other officers actively participated in the crime for which Chauvin was convicted. Those officers are scheduled to face trial on aiding and abetting charges in August. He also wrote that the presence of children in this case is different from cases in which children might be witnessing a crime in a home and unable to leave.

And, he said, the state failed to prove that Chauvin's role as a police officer was an aggravating factor, saying that Floyd's struggle with officers showed that Chauvin's authority was irrelevant to Floyd.

Cahill has said he will review the attorneys' written arguments before determining whether aggravating factors exist that would warrant a tougher sentence.

No matter what sentence Chauvin gets, in Minnesota it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of the penalty in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 575812

Reported Deaths: 7237
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1195601705
Ramsey49674863
Dakota44389437
Anoka40215428
Washington25971277
Stearns21722220
St. Louis17309302
Scott16751123
Wright15494135
Olmsted1302497
Sherburne1123881
Carver1020645
Clay803191
Rice7868104
Blue Earth726741
Crow Wing644487
Kandiyohi643281
Chisago573151
Otter Tail561673
Benton552697
Goodhue463272
Mower457232
Douglas454374
Winona445650
McLeod411758
Morrison407660
Nobles405348
Itasca403753
Isanti401161
Beltrami382058
Steele376915
Polk376867
Becker370549
Lyon354150
Carlton336652
Freeborn336529
Pine320721
Nicollet317743
Brown301539
Mille Lacs294152
Le Sueur282022
Todd274431
Cass261827
Meeker247238
Waseca234421
Martin225431
Roseau203919
Wabasha20183
Hubbard179741
Dodge17843
Renville176543
Redwood169736
Houston166115
Cottonwood160821
Fillmore15329
Pennington153019
Chippewa150838
Wadena150121
Faribault148419
Kanabec140824
Sibley139310
Aitkin131936
Watonwan12819
Rock126019
Jackson120511
Pipestone113326
Yellow Medicine113220
Pope10616
Murray10489
Swift103218
Marshall87217
Stevens87110
Clearwater83315
Lake80019
Koochiching79914
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5884
Lincoln5713
Grant5608
Norman5349
Mahnomen5338
Unassigned51493
Kittson47922
Red Lake3927
Traverse3655
Lake of the Woods3153
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362858

Reported Deaths: 5890
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56900617
Linn20586333
Scott19582239
Black Hawk15695307
Woodbury15038227
Johnson1434283
Dubuque13280207
Dallas1105797
Pottawattamie10956165
Story1048248
Warren568987
Clinton547792
Cerro Gordo533088
Sioux510174
Webster510192
Marshall480075
Muscatine469299
Des Moines448766
Wapello4266122
Buena Vista423940
Jasper412070
Plymouth399579
Lee371055
Marion358775
Jones295357
Henry289637
Carroll283452
Bremer281360
Crawford263740
Boone261034
Benton253655
Washington251450
Dickinson246743
Mahaska227850
Jackson220142
Clay214325
Kossuth214364
Tama208471
Delaware207339
Winneshiek196033
Page191621
Buchanan189931
Cedar188023
Fayette184341
Hardin184042
Wright182136
Hamilton178949
Harrison178673
Clayton168356
Butler163234
Mills160521
Floyd158842
Cherokee158238
Madison157119
Lyon156841
Poweshiek153933
Allamakee149851
Iowa147424
Hancock146034
Winnebago139931
Cass137054
Grundy135732
Calhoun134813
Emmet132440
Jefferson131935
Shelby129737
Sac129519
Louisa127749
Appanoose127547
Union125732
Mitchell125541
Chickasaw122915
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118526
Franklin115421
Palo Alto111823
Howard104022
Montgomery102337
Unassigned9970
Clarke99024
Keokuk95131
Monroe94928
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85221
Monona82430
Davis80724
Osceola77616
Greene77210
Lucas76623
Worth7328
Taylor65412
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55518
Ringgold54124
Wayne52723
Audubon5009
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 83°
Warm and windy conditions arrive for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (5/1/21)

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (4/30/21)

Image

Medical experts are stressing the importance of getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Mayo Clinic is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations of people who are fully vaccinated

Image

Doctoral students at the University of Minnesota Medical School are raising awareness about the use of tear gas

Image

Rochester's NAACP President is weighing in on BLM material controversy at RPS

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (4/29/21)

Image

Two local boys' golf teams are grateful to hit the links this year

Image

RCTC softball player reminisces on life-changing day

Image

Stewartville teacher's new hobby leads to discovery of a piece of southeastern Minnesota sports history

Community Events