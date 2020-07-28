Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops' trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they may revisit the issue of audio-visual coverage of the trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota Attorney General's office did not offer a reason Monday when it opposed allowing cameras in the courtroom for the former officers' trials.

But in a filing Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank said while the prosecution supports a public trial, prosecutors can concerned that live audio and visual coverage in the courtroom “may create more problems than they will solve.”

However, Frank said the issue perhaps can be revisited as trial approaches.