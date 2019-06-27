Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Prosecutors: NE Iowa recycler cheated customers out of deposit money

A criminal complaint says Rogers stole more than $10,000 from customers by not paying them or not paying them the correct amount for item redemption.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:12 AM

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an eastern Iowa recycling business is accused of cheating customers who turned in cans and bottles to get back their deposit money.

Delaware County court records say 39-year-old Greg Rogers, of Manchester, is charged with theft. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The records say Rogers owns Can Do Too Redemption Center in Manchester. A criminal complaint says Rogers stole more than $10,000 from customers by not paying them or not paying them the correct amount for item redemption.

Iowa law says consumers must pay 5-cent deposits on bottled or canned beverages and can then take the containers back to a store or redemption center to get back their deposits. Beverage distributors pay redemption centers 6 cents per item returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Community Events