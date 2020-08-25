Prosecutor depict ex-officer as complicit in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have urged a Minnesota judge not to dismiss the charges against one of four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

They say Tou Thao pushed back bystanders and prevented them from intervening as the other officers pinned Floyd to the ground. The attorney generals office said in a filing Monday that there's “more than sufficient” evidence to support the aiding and abetting charges against Thao.

A motions hearing is set for Sept. 11. The four were fired after Floyd’s May 25 death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality worldwide.