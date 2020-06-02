Prosecution of man who drove semi into crowd on I35 is delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they are delaying the case against a man who drove his semitrailer into a crowd of protesters on a closed Minneapolis freeway pending further investigation.

The 35-year-old man drove his tanker truck into a crowd of thousands of people marching on Interstate 35W on Sunday. Authorities said it appeared no one was hurt but the man was arrested. Governor Tim Walz said Monday that the man was confused and was already on freeway when traffic officials closed it.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Tuesday that the case against the man has been deferred pending further investigation and he’ll be released from jail.