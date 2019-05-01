Proposed wedding venue in Cerro Gordo County shut down

MASON CITY, Iowa- A proposed wedding venue in Cerro Gordo County is being shut down Tuesday.

At a public hearing, Diedra Rattay and her husband laid out their plan to build a rustic wedding venue on 280th street North of Mason City.

“We are a family owned acreage,” said Rattay. “We are looking to transfer our unused land in to an oasis for weddings. That would provide a beautiful backdrop for wedding receptions and photography to all who attend.”

But the Rattay’s were quickly confronted by neighbors.

“They said they would like to see people come and see this venue and enjoy the country? That’s exactly what we don’t want,” said one neighbor.

“If you build this do you expect me to buy a piece of property somewhere else to have what I already do,” said another.

The concerns were numerous: noise, environmental, increased traffic on a narrow gravel road but the one that stuck out to the board, safety.

“If there is someone on the road when it’s icy you have to get too close to the shoulder,” said one neighbor. “All I can think about is sliding down the tall ditch and dying like my brothers friend did.”