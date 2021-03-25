Proposed dock on Clear Lake drawing controversy

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A proposed private-public dock on the southeast side of the lake is causing some controversy.

A proposal by Jake Kopriva, the owner of the Lake Time Boat Club, and who also happens to sit on the city's Parks and Recreation Board, is looking to add a 30 ft. long dock that would contain 10 slips, 6 of which are set to be reserved for club members. The dock is set to be located on what is now a public access near 20th Avenue South and South Shore Drive. In addition, the proposal would include parking space on a nearby lot that once contained retail space, with part of that space being repurposed into offices for the club and another business.

About 50 people came out to the board's meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the proposal. Supporters say it will help shorten the wait time for those who have long waited for slip access, and add business to the community.

"As you are aware, lake shore is hard to come by. The proposal I'm presenting mutually benefits the city and the community for those who are wanting a slip space. It will help more people get on the lake, not take away from it," Kopriva says. "For comparison, four city slips serves four individual families. whereas six club boat slips serves 30+ families. By adding a dock, this will take four names off the city's wait list of 300 people."

"I think we need to focus on the opportunity for growth and focus on what can be done here. Yes, it does change line of sight, and that's unfortunate. If I was next door, I probably wouldn't love it either. But there is also a precedent for a commercial business being in our neighborhood, it's at the end of the street," another attendee said.

"If they're going to put this dock out there, and for those who say 'why should he get the next six spots', why don't we look at it like, 'there's four more people going to be off the list because they're investing in the community,'" Movement Solutions owner Jim Flick says.

Opponents to the proposal feel it could damage lake views and private property, there is not enough room at the site, and shorten the amount of public access ramps, as well as keeping people on that aforementioned list waiting longer.

"There's simply not enough room for another commercial private dock. There are public approaches that border larger lots that are not boat ramps to be considered. If the extended dock is installed, we're taking away one last accessible boat ramp for the residents of Clear Lake. We do understand the need for boat slips on the lake, but shutting down a boat ramp doesn't seem like a logical owner," Trina Brewer, who lives near the site of the proposed dock says.

"If you put a public dock, and you have to go 4-wide when you go out, you're going to encroach on both of those properties. The biggest concern I have is that someone that has a new business, and you allow him access and he's on your board, and we've been in business for 33 years, and we've never been given that luxury, it's not fair," Shelley Stephens with Shoreline Dock and Hoist says.

"Have you called number five and said, 'hey, is it alright if I take your spot?' Or what about 6-10? How many people have been waiting 15-20 years to get on this lake? How do you think they feel? Is this for you, or is this for the City of Clear Lake?," Dale Hill says.