A proposed class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of liquor retailers alleges that the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division illegally marked up the price of their products for years.
The lawsuit comes days after the division's former comptroller filed his own lawsuit alleging he was fired for blowing the whistle on the illegal price markups. West Des Moines attorney Stuart Higgins represents the plaintiffs in both cases.
A spokesman for the division has called the allegations of excessive markups untrue.
State law allows the division to mark up products by 50 percent above what it paid before selling them to licensees.
Related Content
- Proposed class-action suit calls Iowa liquor markups illegal
- Deep freeze prompts Iowa universities to call off classes
- Apollo Liquor under new ownership
- Lights, camera, action time in North Iowa
- Iowa governor blocks bill aimed at stopping anti-Trump suits
- Judge tosses suit over northwest Iowa city's odor ordinance
- Press freedom advocates troubled by suit against Iowa paper
- Increasing Liquor On-Sale License Fees
- Car drives into Northwest Liquors in Rochester
- White House calling for expanded detention of illegal immigrant families
Scroll for more content...