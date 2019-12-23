Clear

Proposed class-action suit calls Iowa liquor markups illegal

State law allows the division to mark up products by 50 percent above what it paid before selling them to licensees.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of liquor retailers alleges that the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division illegally marked up the price of their products for years.

The lawsuit comes days after the division's former comptroller filed his own lawsuit alleging he was fired for blowing the whistle on the illegal price markups. West Des Moines attorney Stuart Higgins represents the plaintiffs in both cases.

A spokesman for the division has called the allegations of excessive markups untrue.

