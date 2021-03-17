Proposed Minnesota license plate aims to secure help for fallen first responders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bill to create a Minnesota license plate to secure aid for fallen first responders is receiving bipartisan support from state lawmakers.

The bill would create a special Minnesota 100 Club license plate, with proceeds from sales going toward the organization's mission of providing relief to injured and fallen first responders and their families.

The Minnesota 100 club says it receives no public funding, and all of its donations come from private individuals or entities. The organization adds dangers facing first responders are increasing every year, making help for those on the front line and their families even more important.

Executive Director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Brian Peters says when an officer falls in the line of duty, the Minnesota 100 Club acts within a matter of days to make sure their families are financially protected.

"There's all sorts of costs that people may not have the resources up front to pay for," Peters said. "The Minnesota 100 Club can come in right away and maybe give a family $20,000. You know, that gets you through that immediate time where resources may not be there."

Within the past two weeks, committees in both the Minnesota House and Senate have advanced the bill with bipartisan support. Peters says it's nice to see lawmakers come together and recognize the hard work of first responders.

"Officers, medics, first responders, they have to triage and solve problems most of their day. And so it's nice to see that legislators realize that, realize that this is a bill that supports the families that are out there right now protecting our streets."

One prominent supporter of the bill is former Waseca officer Arik Matson, who was injured in the line of duty last January. Matson, who has received support from the Minnesota 100 Club, told the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee he hopes “the legislature moves forward to pass this license plate for the MN 100 Club as it recognizes the important efforts of law enforcement.”