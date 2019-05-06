Proposed Apartment Complex To Aid In Housing Shortage

As the landscape of Austin continues to change more housing will be needed. According to a 2017 study conducted by the Maxfield Research and Consulting the community is lacking when it comes to housing. The Stencil Group out of Sioux Falls hopes to transform land in the Northwest part of Austin into an 82-unit apartment complex.

The proposed development known as Flat 21 will hopefully fill in the need for affordable housing. Housing and Redevelopment Authority has approved this project. Executive Director Jon Erichson with the HRA says the study has given them some good insight.

“The jobs are in the community and it’s important for those jobs to have affordable housing instead of having people drive into the community,” said Erichson.

Austin resident Curtis Sorenon owns 21 rental properties in town and sees the need firsthand.

"I have no shortage of people looking for places,” said Sorenon. “I have calls weekly and I'm full. A lot of people are looking for housing that is affordable that is nice. There's a lot of run-down housing in Austin.”