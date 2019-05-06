Clear

Proposed Apartment Complex To Aid In Housing Shortage

According to a 2017 study conducted by the Maxfield Research and Consulting the community is lacking when it comes to housing.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

As the landscape of Austin continues to change more housing will be needed. According to a 2017 study conducted by the Maxfield Research and Consulting the community is lacking when it comes to housing. The Stencil Group out of Sioux Falls hopes to transform land in the Northwest part of Austin into an 82-unit apartment complex.

The proposed development known as Flat 21 will hopefully fill in the need for affordable housing. Housing and Redevelopment Authority has approved this project. Executive Director Jon Erichson with the HRA says the study has given them some good insight.

“The jobs are in the community and it’s important for those jobs to have affordable housing instead of having people drive into the community,” said Erichson.

Austin resident Curtis Sorenon owns 21 rental properties in town and sees the need firsthand.

"I have no shortage of people looking for places,” said Sorenon. “I have calls weekly and I'm full. A lot of people are looking for housing that is affordable that is nice. There's a lot of run-down housing in Austin.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meteor Shower This Month

Image

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Image

Logan's Law is signed into law

Image

Navy Vet asks the public for help finding a living organ donor

Image

Beer garden renovations

Image

National Nurses Week

Image

New apartment complex proposed in Austin

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Community Events