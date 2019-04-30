Clear

Proposal to rename Minnesota state park after Mondale dropped

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 8:54 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A proposal to rename a state park on the St. Croix River after former Vice President Walter Mondale has been dropped after strong opposition from local residents.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler proposed renaming Interstate Park after Mondale, who helped preserve the St. Croix and other waterways as a U.S. senator in the 1960s by sponsoring the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. When residents in the area pushed back, Winkler turned to St. Croix Park. But more than 1,800 people signed a petition opposing the name change.

Rep. Nathan Nelson says many of his constituents admire and respect Mondale, but don't want to change the St. Croix name that was given in the 1930s.

The Star Tribune says Winkler will instead focus on naming a trail, scenic overlook or visitor center in the parks after Mondale.

