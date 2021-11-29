Property, vehicles damaged after more than a dozen shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a dozen shots were fired early Saturday at a Rochester apartment complex.

Police said it happened at 1505 41st St. NW. at the Timberland Apartments just before 5 am

A report of gun shots in the parking lot led to authorities finding 13 cartridges in the parking lot. One bullet entered the stairwell while two unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Authorities believe someone was shooting from a black SUV toward the apartment building. No injuries were reported, but there was a fight call to the same address earlier in the night.