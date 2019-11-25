Property tax set to increase in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn- The value of your home going up might sound like a good thing. For residents in Mower County, that means paying more taxes. Homeowners here in Mower County could see a 14 to 25 percent increase in property taxes. The Mower County Administrator Trisha Harren says one of the reasons for this increase is because property values have gone up.

Paul Kellner lives in Mower County. He says he will have to shell out close to $600 in property taxes this upcoming year.

"It doesn't bother me I kind of expected it to go up," Kellner said.

While he won't see that much of an increase not everyone is so lucky.

"My property tax went up a little bit but my friends went up a lot, Kellner said. “He seemed a little bit upset about it."

'Our budget is 53 million so each year we get a certain percentage of the cost of our services from levying money on properties," Harren said.

Harren says the groups taxed are agriculture, residential, commercial, industry, and personal property tax. The bottom line is homeowners are seeing an increase because it's a seller's market. She explains why some are paying more than others.

"It's spread differently depending on the type of property that one owns and the driving factor behind really the tax on that particular type of property which is based really on the market."

Residents are expected to pay their property tax in May of 2020 and October of 2020.