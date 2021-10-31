Tax levy renewal vote coming up

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea Public Schools will ask community members to renew an existing property tax levy through a referendum vote on Tuesday.

Superintendent Mike Funk said this year's referendum vote will not increase voters' taxes.

"The impact for taxpayers in the district is minimal. There will actually be no increase in their taxes based on the current value of their homes. It is a straight renewal, a flat levy," Funk said.

Funk said If the referendum fails, then at least $2 million in services will be cut from the District's almost $50 million budget.

"it is important to us because like about 95% of school districts in Minnesota, we do not get enough money from the federal and state government to operate. So we have to, like most districts, go out to our local taxpayers to help us support the District," Funk said.

Albert Lea Public Schools also held a referendum vote last year, which would have raised the property tax levy but ultimately failed.

Funk said this year's referendum vote does not include an increase in the levy because the District has received "significant dollars in federal funding for the next three years," to help maintain educational technology.

Voters that want more information about the upcoming referendum vote, which includes a predictive tax levy table, can do so through this link: https://www.alschools.org/Page/390