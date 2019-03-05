Clear
Projects changing others voted down in full Mason City City Council agenda

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- A major project that was just announced Monday is already changing. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel touted a 113 complex apartment project would be built in the lower parking lot of Southbridge Mall. Tuesday the developers, Talon LLC. Were on hand for the council to ask questions and also make new announcements.
“The project has actually grown since you made your press release,” said the developers. “It is actually more like 133 complexes and $14 million.”
The council also approved the second portion of the multipurpose arena project.
The Central Heights paving project has been pushed back after residents cried foul over property tax increase to fund the work. The city said they would chip in 60% of the funding.
“I just think you need to vote the will of the people whatever that is,” said one resident from the neighborhood. “50 non-respondents, that’s apathy. You can’t hold somebody accountable for not responding.”

