Project to clear buckthorn from Quarry Hill Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Buckthorn is an invasive species that impacts plants and animals that inhabit the area.

Individuals are able to make some money through the CARES Act, while clearing the plants.

Multiple groups are contributing to this effort, including the Leadership Through Basketball organization.

Its founder says it's also a good life skill for his kids.

"A little bit of labor is good for young people. I hope they would gain an appreciation for nature and the parks. And also have the opportunity to be able to pay for things like their first car or even their driver's license training," Kamau Wilkins says.

About four acres have been cleared of buckthorn already.

The project continues through November 12th.