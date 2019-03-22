Clear
Project to add boat ramp on Cedar River gaining momentum

Project aims to add a formal boat ramp to area that already sees plenty of traffic in Floyd

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FLOYD, Iowa - Just in time for warmer weather, a new access project is being created on the Cedar River.

The Floyd County Conservation Board and Floyd City Council are starting a project to construct a better access point to the river on the north side of Floyd, on land currently owned by Iowa DOT.

With many enthusiasts using the site frequently during warmer weather, King says it makes sense.

"Tubers, kayakkers, canoers...the fire department can use it, search and rescue would benefit from it, and we're hoping to improve on that."

In addition, she's seen an increase in water recreation activities in the county, and having another access point can complement existing points.

"Kayaking is of course the latest one. Charles City has the nice kayak course. Canoers, tubers, we have a lot of activity down here."

The cost of the project is around $14,000, but the City recently received a $4,000 grant from the Floyd County Community Foundation, and the groups are continuing to apply for grants and raise funds for the remainder. They anticipate construction to begin as soon as the weather warms up, and hopes to have it ready by the end of the summer.

