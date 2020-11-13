Project funds utility box artwork in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's some new artwork around downtown Rochester displayed on utility boxes.

Seven artists took part in the project funded by the CARES act. Each of the boxes are unique ranging from butterflies to a Native American inspired theme.

Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director Holley Masek says the artwork will provide a bright spot during this pandemic.

Masek said, "If you're coming down the street, you're having a tough day. You're stressed about something and you see this beautiful, bold artwork that you've never seen before, it makes you stop. It makes you smile. And it makes you think about that part of the neighborhood in a new way."

The project was a collaboration between the city of Rochester and the RDA. You can see the artwork displayed on 13 utility boxes.