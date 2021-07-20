Project aims to restore Clear Lake seawall

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a famed part of the eastern shore of Clear Lake, and is a popular picnic and hangout spot, providing great views of the water on a sunny summer day. But over the past few years, part of the wall's exterior has been chipped away.

Betty Soukup believes vandals are behind the deterioration, as large stones and mortar have been ripped from the foundation from a few caps and often thrown into the water below.

"I noticed it last seriously summer while I was here. When I came back this year, I was heartbroken. It was heartbreaking for me because something is being ruined that is a treasure."

Seeing the wall as an important architectural landmark to preserve, she's working with the city and state leaders on restoring it to beauty.

"I know what beautiful architecture and historical pieces do to our psyche and our quality of life. This wall is an 85 year-old monument to me, and we'll never have it again."

So far, no bids have been let, or a contractor selected. Soukup is hoping something temporary can be placed over parts of the damaged wall during the winter months while rehabbing can begin next spring. Soukup has also reached out to State Representative Sharon Steckman and State Senator Amanda Ragan on getting some state grants secured for the project and is hoping to get it listed on the National Historic Register.

The historic seawall was originally constructed as a WPA project in the 1930s.