Project RISE is making an impact with Charles City students and community

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - At first, the goal of Project RISE at Charles City High School was to help mentor middle school students.

"We had a student come to Mr. Dean, our high school academic support person. He liked working with other students and helping other students out, he said, 'we should really start a program here.' They came to me and I said, 'figure it out,'" Dan Caffrey, the juvenile court-school liason and at-risk coordinator with the high and middle schools, said.

"It was better for that student to student teaching," senior Katie Garcia added.

Students are matched through a questionnaire, based off of strengths and weaknesses, and pair up students with those who may have been through similar scenarios in their lives.

"They're way more apt to talk to somebody their own age, even if it's a high school senior talking with a 7th grader," Caffrey said.

At first, the student led Project RISE started off with just 12 high schoolers, but grew to 35 the next year, 50 the year after, and about 70 students are now involved with the program.

"Those relationships are so impactful on the student and the mentor. Even getting those connections with those teachers, having those teachers understand why the student is failing, or why this student does not understand the topic. It builds relationships throughout the school," Garcia says.

But over the years, the group's focus has expanded. During an open house with community members on Wednesday, students with Project RISE (standing for Respect, Integrity, Strength and Empowerment) shared the recent work the group has done by establishing Karleen's Closet, which has donated clothing, shoes, coats, even prom dresses, for students. Last year, two food pantries were established at the middle and high schools.

"It started out with our mentors that were coming to us saying, 'hey, we have kids that we work with that don't have clothes, don't have beds, don't have food over the weekends,' and that's where it came from. We need to support these students in this area as well," Caffrey said.

After visiting a similar setup in Grundy Center, group members got to work, with donors helping with building the pantries, donation bins and food.

"We have a lot of students that are involved in after school activities...it's a long time from lunch at 11:00...a basketball game gets over at 10:00, or practice gets done at 7:00. Grab a couple of granola bars, grab something that will get you through to the end of what you're doing so you're not super hungry," Caffrey said.

Because of the strong response, Caffrey says there are plans to add more in different locations around town.

"We have a lot of students that live in different areas of town, and if we had a couple spots in other places in town that they can go to on a Saturday afternoon...if they don't have any food to eat over the weekend, they can go to that spot.

"It's been eye opening and alarming to see the support the community has given us. As soon as the community starts hearing about what they're doing, they jumped on board and they wanted to help as much as they could."

Being able to help fellow students is something Garcia will take with her wherever she goes.

"To impact someone's life like this whole program does and to be a part of it - it makes someone feel good."

The success of the program has caught the attention of nearby Clarksville, who has established their own program. In addition, a group from Oelwein and some other districts have reached out and expressed their interest in launching similar programs.

Garcia says she wants to continue the project wherever she goes after graduation.

"I've been trained so much here, and so excited to get it going wherever else I can think of."