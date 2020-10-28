Project Lifesaver Training to track down loved ones

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A unique effort under the stewardship of Autism Friendly Austin and the Hormel Historic Home got underway-- Project Lifesaver International training.

Austin police, Fire and Mower County Sheriff's personnel were in attendance. The program is designed to help find people affected by disabilities from autism to Alzheimer's disease when they wander off.

The program works using radio-frequency technology -- the client wears a transmitter 24/7 and departments use receivers to track them down.

Deputy Sara McCormick says the average search time for an Alzheimer's patient is 6-9 hours.

“All you need is a few people. You could find one person instead of having hundreds of people show up, we can find somebody 30 minutes with three people."

These devices signals reach anywhere from half a mile to a mile. Project Lifesaver International has been around for over twenty years, with 1,700 participating agencies.

If you have a loved one who may benefit from this service, you are urged to reach out to the Mower County Sheriff's Office at (507) 437-9400.