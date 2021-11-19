Project Legacy wins statewide prize on 'Give To The Max Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “Give To The Max Day” ended with a bang for Project Legacy.

The organization, which says it provides “hope, connections, and support to youth and young adults of color* who may have experienced poverty, trauma, homelessness, and sexual exploitation; or who are sex workers, refugees from war-torn countries, or any young person who has not had a positive support system,” says it was selected as the Super Sized Golden Ticket Winner on Thursday.

That’s a random drawing out of all donations made in Minnesota during “Give To The Max Day” and comes with an award of $10,000.

In addition, Project Legacy says it is one of four organizations selected for Mayo Clinic’s Year End Season of Gratitude giving challenge in the youth enrichment category. Voting on that continues through Monday and Project Legacy says it could receive up to $20,000.