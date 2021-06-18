Project Legacy members react to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law, recognizing June 19th as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth is Saturday and KIMT News 3 is learning it's going to be a big celebration for people all over the country! But more importantly, Americans are hopeful this is a step in the right direction.

Juneteenth, or June 19th, is the day that marked the emancipation of all enslaved Americans. On Wednesday, Congress approved the bill to make it the 12th federal holiday.

The vote comes as lawmakers go back and forth on police reform legislation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Jay Wehrenberg is a youth mentor with Project Legacy and he said he's been waiting a long time for this day to happen. "This last year, I think it was a big exclamation point on like, 'hey, something needs to happen.' And I think a lot of the things was that within the Black community, how can we make a change? How can that change be brought forward? Do I think that being brought to light on a higher level helps out a lot," he explained. "And obviously, we get the national holiday, so I think that's just the icing on the cake."

Wehrenberg said this has been a long time coming, but changes are starting to be made. "As far as the Black community goes, I think it's a day that really should uplift each other and be more supportive of each other," he explained. "Just based off the historical events, how far we've come and I think knowing that we came from a lot of stuff together. Just building each other up together."

Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

There's a Juneteenth event happening Saturday at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester beginning at 10 a.m. It'll feature members of the Rochester NAACP, the police department and city council, as well as Minnesota's first Miss Juneteenth.