Project Legacy creating learning pods to help students through distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - "Learning pods" are becoming a trend across the U.S. for families whose students are learning from home, either by choice or by necessity. A few families pitch in money to hire a tutor or teacher to work with their children on distance learning materials at home, provided by their school.

Not every family has the means of hiring paid help to work with their kids on homework. Project Legacy is establishing a new program to give some of those children and teens the same opportunity to learn in a pod. Project Legacy is a program to meet the needs of youth of color in the Rochester, MN, community who struggle with lack of resources and supports that enable them to reach their full potential.

Rochester Public Schools middle and high school students will be distance learning this fall. Through the new Project Legacy 6-12 Scholars Project, tutors and licensed teachers will work with students in small groups at the Empowerment Center in Rochester. Tutors will help students keep up with their school work.

"We just want to make sure that they're excelling in school and just learning as much as they possibly can with the situation they were given," says Akoy Marial, one of the tutors and peer mentors.

Meals, snacks, yoga, and counseling will also be available to students.

If you'd like to support Project Legacy students, you can click here to donate on the website. There will also be a school supply drive. Details are to come.

The program is still in need of more reading teachers.