Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Project Legacy seeks funding to expand mental health services

The co-founder Project Legacy says state funding is essential to ensuring there are mental health resources available to youth in Minnesota

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a program in our area looking to provide youth of color support through life's challenges and that includes dealing with mental health issues.

There's two proposed bills that would allow funding for the expansion of services at project legacy.
Co-founder of the organization John Edmonds says there are not a lot of resources for young people struggling with their mental health.
He says most youth of color aren't able to afford proper mental health treatment, so funding from the state is critical to help those in need.

Jane Rosenman is a pediatrician at mayo clinic and board member of project legacy.
she says people of color need resources to address mental health issues.

“They have such high needs and they come here and they support each other and they get so much benefit out of being here at project legacy with people that look like them that are in similar situations this is a safe place,” said Rosenman.

The proposed funding is making it's way through the state legislature.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Image

Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Threat of Thefts on the Rise

Image

Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Community Events