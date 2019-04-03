Project Legacy seeks funding to expand mental health services

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a program in our area looking to provide youth of color support through life's challenges and that includes dealing with mental health issues.

There's two proposed bills that would allow funding for the expansion of services at project legacy.

Co-founder of the organization John Edmonds says there are not a lot of resources for young people struggling with their mental health.

He says most youth of color aren't able to afford proper mental health treatment, so funding from the state is critical to help those in need.

Jane Rosenman is a pediatrician at mayo clinic and board member of project legacy.

she says people of color need resources to address mental health issues.

“They have such high needs and they come here and they support each other and they get so much benefit out of being here at project legacy with people that look like them that are in similar situations this is a safe place,” said Rosenman.

The proposed funding is making it's way through the state legislature.