Mason City, Iowa -- With so many great things going on in Mason City, there's no better way to celebrate by showing your appreciation and gratitude.

The event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. The event will be hosted by KCMR and Main Street Mason City.

The goal of the event is for people to express a word or two reflecting the community's appreciation. Signs will be given away at the conclusion of the event for anyone who wishes to take the signs home.

A limited number of Project Gratitude window signs will be given away at the event as well.

for more information — contact Ozzie Ohl at ozzie@kcmrfm.com.