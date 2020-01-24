Clear

Project Community Connect helps Rochester's vulnerable population find resources

On Friday, booths filled the John Marshall High School gym with area service providers eager to help and answer questions.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, booths filled the John Marshall High School gym with area service providers eager to help and answer questions. It was the 11th annual Project Community Connect, a free event that connects community members who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet to local resources.

"A lot of times people just don't know where to go for assistance. The best thing about it is when a person checks out one booth, we can immediately connect them to another resource in the building so they know exactly what's available out there," says Larry More, a Three Rivers Community Action family advocate.

Data is also collected for the Point in Time Count, which tracks how many unsheltered and sheltered homeless people live in Rochester.

Austin also hosted a Project Community Connect at Riverland Community College. Albert Lea is hosting an event on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at First Lutheran Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Constant snow forcing homeowners to clear sidewalks again and again

Image

Minn DOT stocked with salt for winter

Image

Connecting those in need with local resources

Image

One-on-One with Dan Feehan

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/24

Image

Norton at Mayor's conference

Image

Expanding rural broadband

Image

Mason City schools work with Iowa INET

Image

Snow Plow Safety Course for Kids

Image

Churches live stream

Community Events