Project Community Connect helps Rochester's vulnerable population find resources

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, booths filled the John Marshall High School gym with area service providers eager to help and answer questions. It was the 11th annual Project Community Connect, a free event that connects community members who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet to local resources.

"A lot of times people just don't know where to go for assistance. The best thing about it is when a person checks out one booth, we can immediately connect them to another resource in the building so they know exactly what's available out there," says Larry More, a Three Rivers Community Action family advocate.

Data is also collected for the Point in Time Count, which tracks how many unsheltered and sheltered homeless people live in Rochester.

Austin also hosted a Project Community Connect at Riverland Community College. Albert Lea is hosting an event on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at First Lutheran Church.