Prohm out as Iowa State men's basketball coach

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University is in the market for a new men’s basketball coach.

The school issued a statement Monday that ISU and coach Steve Prohm “have agreed to part ways. The statement came after Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard met with Prohm and ISU says Pollard comment on the situation publicly on Tuesday.

The Cyclones went 2-22 in the 2020-2021 season but that followed five years that included two Big 12 Tournament Championships and three trips to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

ISU says the search for a replacement will begin immediately.