Progress rolling on the 'River' apartments & townhomes development

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've been driving north on Federal Avenue towards Downtown throughout this year, you may have noticed some towering buildings under construction.

These are part of the 'River' apartment and townhome development, just south of Southbridge Mall in an area that was formerly a parking lot. Since the official groundbreaking earlier this year, crews have been working hard to construct the 133-unit development, which will feature a multitude of floorplans, from studios to 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments, and 2 and 3-bedroom townhomes. Already, 11 of the 20 townhome units are already occupied, with another unit lease signed on Monday.

Manager Courtney Bloomingdale says interest is strong. During a recent open house event, she heard from residents who may not be looking to move about what the development will look like.

"They were just so curious. they're like, 'we've been seeing this go up for so long, we're so excited for this new development in this area, it was much needed' they were saying. A lot of people that walked through the door we're just people saying that, 'I'm just simply curious and want to see what this place is all about.'"

When completed, the development will feature amenities like a community room, fitness center, conference room and even a dog wash room, as well as underground parking. But one amenity that's been getting a lot of praise are the bike storage rooms.

"I have a lot of people that are big bikers around the area, and I didn't know that coming into Mason City. I was like, 'there must be a lot of people that utilize these trails,' because they have these huge bike storage rooms built on every floor. To see that completed will definitely be interesting."

Bloomingdale says the apartments are expected to be open by the end of the year.