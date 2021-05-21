Progress rolling on North Iowa's new live performance venue

MASON CITY, Iowa - A week from now, the sweet sounds of music will be radiating from Downtown Mason City for the North Iowa Band Festival. Meanwhile, a new space for bands and live performances is under construction.

Progress on the Principal Pavilion situated on the north entrance of Southbridge Mall continues to move forward. The indoor/outdoor pavilion will not only host live performances, but will also be the permanent home of the Mason City Municipal Band. The pavilion will include elements of prairie style architecture that can be found at the Historic Park Inn Hotel.

Robin Anderson has been an integral part of the pavilion since joining the committee behind it in 2001. With rain in the foreceast, she feels that the venue can help keep entertainment running smoothly and out of the elements, as well as utilizing the multi-purpose arena for extra space.

"If it rains on Band Festival in future years, we'll be able to shift our entertainment to the indoor stage and people can still bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment from the covered space of Southbridge."

Scott Bell has been on the committee since day one. He's sentimental to see the vision started by a group with some members who have passed away before construction began become reality.

"When I see this pavilion being built, I think of people like Al Zook, Vance Baird, Gil Lettow, Rich Dean, I think about them and think about how pleased they would be seeing this structure coming up. That was their vision as well."

Barring any delays, the pavilion should be completed by September.